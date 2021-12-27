Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne of WFT React To The Sideline Fight

The Washington Football Team didn’t have many highlights on Sunday, but a sideline brawl between defensive linemen Darnell Payne and Jonathan Allen was the low point of their 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

During the first half, Payne and Allen, who had previously played together at Alabama, got into it.

Cameras caught them arguing about something, and Allen appeared to swing at Payne after he put his finger in his teammate’s face.

Both players, however, downplayed their altercation after the game, describing it as the type of thing that happens between “brothers” in the heat of battle.

Daron Payne tells reporters: “You got brothers, you all fight don’t you. Shit happens.” Told reporters there that “It’s all good.” — John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2021