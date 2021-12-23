Jonathan David, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, is set to leave Lille next summer, according to his agent.

Jonathan David, a transfer target for Arsenal, is set to leave Lille next summer despite Premier League interest, according to his agent.

The forward has already scored 15 goals in 26 appearances this season, attracting interest from all over Europe.

Although he has a contract with Lille until 2025, his agent has revealed that he will try to leave next summer.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille,” Nick Mavromaras said on Radio Canada, “but it will be his last season there for a variety of reasons.”

“I believe the Premier League would be a good fit for him.”

I believe he enjoys Spain because of the ball’s feel and the highly technical players.

“These two leagues are his top priorities, but nothing is off the table.”

Real Madrid and Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing the Canadian international.

David, 21, has been hailed as one of the most promising young talents on the market, but his success may come at a price.

“I can’t say the price today,” Mavromaras added.

Lille is the final destination.

But, hey, it’s football after all.

“Jonathan won’t admit it, but he knows he’s one of the best young forwards on the planet.”

“Then there’s Erling Haaland, who could cost between €75 million and €100 million.”

“You have to learn to manage the pressure if you want to be on that list.”

David began his football career in Ottawa before joining Greek club Gent, where he spent the 2018-2020 season before joining Lille.