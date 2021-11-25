Jonathan Morgan has been fired as Leicester Women’s manager, with Emile Heskey taking over as team trainer.

Leicester Women’s manager Jonathan Morgan has been fired, with Emile Heskey set to take over team training.

LEICESTER CITY WOMEN have sacked manager Jonathan Morgan after eight defeats in eight WSL games.

Following their promotion from the Championship, the Foxes have struggled in the Premier League, with the team yet to earn a single point.

And their 1-0 home loss to Everton on Sunday saw them overtake Yeovil Town and Doncaster Belles as the only two teams in the division to have lost their first seven games.

Michael Makoni, Morgan’s assistant, and his sister Holly, the club’s first-team coach, will both be leaving the club.

“All three have played an important role in the development of LCFC Women, particularly since the club turned professional following its acquisition by King Power in August 2020,” said Leicester in a statement.

“The football club wishes to express its gratitude to Jonathan for all that he has done to help the club achieve during his time as manager, including promotion to the WSL.”

“The club’s vision for the long-term development of women’s football in the city revolves around retaining its WSL status.

“The Club believes that a leadership change is now required to give the team the best possible chance of achieving this in the months ahead.”

“This Club has been part of my and my family’s life for 12 years, since my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player,” Morgan said on the Foxes’ website.

“I am ecstatic to have taken Leicester from Midlands Division 1 to a FAWSL club.

“Getting promoted in the manner we did last season will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.”

“This season has been disappointing, with injuries causing a rocky start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for.”

“I send my best wishes to the club, the staff, and the players.”

Morgan, who took over as manager of Leicester in the 2014-15 season, oversaw the team’s historic promotion to the WSL last season after a storming run in the Championship.

Last season, the Midlands side, who only lost two of their second-tier games, made it to the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to eventual tournament winners Manchester City.

Morgan’s departure comes just seven days after Birmingham’s Scott Booth was fired after his team had only one point from eight games.

Emile Heskey, a former Leicester City and Liverpool player, will be in charge of team training ahead of their Conti Cup group stage match against Manchester United.

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https