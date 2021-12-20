Jonathan Viera’s Lamborghini is smashed after his friend ‘crashes into tree after mounting pavement.’

Jonathan Viera’s Lamborghini has been smashed up after his friend ‘crashes into tree after mounting pavement.’

Jonathan Viera’s Lamborghini was smashed up in a weekend to forget after his team was defeated 1-0.

After photos of the damage surfaced, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder had to take to social media to deny driving the sports car and blame the accident on a friend he had lent it to.

Viera, who was linked with Newcastle before signing for Beijing Sinobo Guoan in the Chinese Super League in February 2018, made the admission after his current club UD Las Palmas lost at home to Spanish second division rivals Eibar.

“Following the publication of photographs depicting the consequences of an accident involving a car I owned, I would like to assure those who have expressed concern about my well-being that I was not driving the vehicle,” he wrote.

“The car was being driven by a friend who, thankfully, is in excellent health.”

According to local reports, the Lamborghini mounted the pavement and collided with a tree in an accident that involved no other vehicles.

The front and left wings of the sports car had caved in, and the pavement in front of the tree had been badly damaged, according to photos.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the popular holiday resort of Playa del Ingles in Gran Canaria’s south. Police were dispatched to the scene.

The footballer’s friend has not been identified because he did not require hospital treatment.

Viera and his teammates are currently on vacation until December 27, when they will begin preparations for their first match of 2022 against Tenerife, a local rival.

The footballer, who has played for Valencia and is currently in his third season with the club, has one Under-21 and one senior cap for Spain.

