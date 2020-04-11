JONATHAN WALTERS – PLAYER’S VIEW: Why always kick players and not the rest of the mega rich?

Why is it always Premier League footballers who get singled out? To hear the Health Secretary Matt Hancock call on players to ‘play their part’ really got my back up. I understand he was responding to a question under pressure and I would like to think that if he had time to think about his answer he wouldn’t have marginalised footballers in such a public way.

Premier League stars have a stigma. Whenever there is a story about a player it always comes with the word ‘millionaire’ or says how much they get paid a week. We all know footballers are on large salaries, that is what the market dictates. I am not defending that but it seems to be the only sport where people want to talk about it. You don’t hear it about Formula One drivers, or about golf or tennis players, and certainly not with such contempt.

By saying what he said, Hancock just added to this stigma. No one ever seems to mention what football actually contributes to the economy, not only by way of players’ taxes but throughout the sport.

People have called on footballers to take wage cuts, and it looks as though Premier League clubs are going to discuss this with their players.

This raises an interesting dilemma. The majority of players are paid through the PAYE system. I always was — I never had any image rights. That’s 45 per cent tax plus national insurance. Nearly half of what they earn goes to the Treasury.

The average Premier League player earns about £3million a year. So, around £1.4m of that is tax, which goes to the NHS, the police, public services. Let’s say that player takes an 80 per cent pay cut, just to exaggerate the example. He then earns £600,000 a year with only £270,000 of tax.

Spread that across 500 players and that’s the difference between £700m and £135m going to essential services.

I think it would be better for players to donate their wages, as Manchester United have done, rather than take a pay cut. That way the players know the money is going directly to the services that need it. It would also be good to know that it’s the players looking after those in need rather than others doing it on their behalf.

Pay cuts are not going directly to the people who need it. It is going back to the owners and into their coffers.

It is the clubs who are furloughing staff, not the players. The value of clubs over the last 10 years has rocketed. Owners are getting richer and richer yet it is they who are laying off staff or calling on the Government to pay 80 per cent of their wages. It’s not the players doing that.

The PFA does a lot of good and I know for certain has been working non-stop behind the scenes. There is a chance in here somewhere for the PFA to unite players across the Premier League and down the football pyramid, not as individuals but as a collective.

I want to applaud my old club Stoke, who before any Government schemes came out, said they would keep paying all non-playing staff until August.

My first thought as a player in this situation would always have been that we need to look after the heart of the club. The kitchen staff, grounds people and security staff. You spend more time with these people than your own family.

This crisis has brought out the best and the worst of people. It has shown a lot of people’s true colours. Those who are helping the most in need and those who are taking huge bonuses and laying people off. When we are through this, we must not forget how people treated others.