Jones names five Man United rivals he rejected in 2012

Phil Jones has named the five Premier League clubs he turned down to join Man United.

Jones moved to Man United from Blackburn in 2012 for £16.5m and went on to become the greatest player in the club’s history.

Outside of Sir Alex Ferguson’s premonitions, the defender has actually had the sort of spell that has left him ‘devastated’ at having to reject the opportunity to have a testimonial in 2022.

Jones has been plagued by injury problems that have disrupted his Old Trafford stay, with his two Premier League starts this season coming in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United when he was substituted at half-time, and the 2-0 defeat against Burnley.

But the England international was highly rated when breaking through at Ewood Park and had the pick of the Premier League bunch before siding with Man United.

Discussing Ferguson with MUTV, Jones said: “He was there for my first two years and he was the one who brought me from Blackburn – I’m forever grateful to him for doing that.

“I had offers from other clubs. I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton.

“He was the last person I’d spoke to and I remember walking back out with my agent and saying: ‘I want to sign for Man Utd.’

“That was it. We hadn’t even discussed any personal terms, but I knew that was the club I wanted to sign for.”

