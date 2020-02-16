Jonny Bairstow left out of England Test squad for tour of Sri Lanka

England recalled sub-continent specialists Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes on Tuesday for next month’s Test tour of Sri Lanka — but left out Jonny Bairstow.

Jennings effectively replaces Bairstow as the spare batsman in the squad, while Jos Buttler will retain his place behind the stumps despite the widely-held view that Foakes — man of the series in England’s 3-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans 15 months ago — is the best wicketkeeper in the country.

Officially, England say Bairstow’s omission represents a first period of downtime for the Yorkshire batsman this winter. But that is something of a technicality as, having been dropped for the two-Test series against New Zealand, he hung around as injury cover for Joe Denly for the warm-up matches, then flew home for a fortnight on November 18 before heading out here for a pre-tour training camp.

‘We are all aware that Jonny is a very talented player across all formats for England and as things stand he is not in England’s Test XI,’ said national selector Ed Smith. ‘That’s one aspect. The second aspect is that as a multi-format player he hasn’t been rested. Other players have been rested from squads, he hasn’t.

‘It’s true that (in Test cricket) he’s not been at his best for a period of time now. I’m sure that’s something Jonny will want to put right and we believe that some time out of the environment will do him good.

‘We believe he will benefit from having a certain amount of time away from England and he can get back into his best form.’

Jennings’ selection in Bairstow’s place is conditions-specific. He was dropped after playing for England in the Caribbean last winter, then failed to make a hundred in the Second Division of the Championship for Lancashire. He averages 49 against spin bowling but just 16 against pace in Tests.

‘Keaton Jennings has played five Tests in Asia and scored two hundreds,’ added Smith. ‘Obviously there was the hundred on debut in Mumbai and then the big hundred in Galle, which is where we are going again.

‘So in terms of squad depth it seemed a sensible selection to go for someone who has plenty of experience in that part of the world as a top-order option if required.’

The wicketkeeping gloves have exchanged hands three times since the start of the 2018 tour of Sri Lanka, when Bairstow relinquished them following a football-related injury.

Foakes took them and excelled before being moved aside in the series defeat by West Indies. Buttler reclaimed the gloves from Bairstow at the end of the Ashes summer and will be a beneficiary of the desire for continuity from England’s coach-captain axis of Chris Silverwood and Joe Root, despite a run of just one 50 in his last 10 appearances.

‘In 2018, spring and summer, he was highly consistent and if you look at the Sri Lanka tour, he made contributions in all three Test matches that were absolutely pivotal,’ said Smith.

‘When Jos has scored runs it has usually been in matches England have won. It has traditionally been the case that a hundred is a very familiar measure — however, one of the things we always look for is match-winning contributions and 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s that turn a game are also highly significant.’

It also helps Buttler’s case, perhaps, that Foakes struggled with the bat for Surrey in the Championship last summer, averaging 26 and, like Jennings, failing to record a century.

With Moeen Ali yet to return from self-imposed exile, leg- spinner Matt Parkinson maintains his record of having been named in every England squad this winter, backing up the Somerset spin duo of Jack Leach — passed fit following a three-month spell in which he contracted sepsis and gastroenteritis — and Dom Bess.

However, Parkinson’s county colleague Jimmy Anderson has been asked to continue his recovery from a displaced fracture of a rib with a view to proving his fitness in Championship action for the summer’s Test campaign against West Indies.

By then, England will hope to have built on the momentum created on the tour of South Africa by taking a maximum 120 World Test Championship points off the Sri Lankans, ensuring their quest to reach next year’s final at Lord’s remains a realistic one.