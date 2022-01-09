Jonny Bairstow’s sublime century in the Ashes 2021-22 is a testament to his character after years of mismanagement.

Bairstow has been dropped and shuffled many times, but on the 24th anniversary of his father’s death, he proved his worth with a magnificent century.

SYDNEY – Jonny Bairstow’s first century of the Ashes series was entirely due to the Yorkshireman’s iron will, skill, and determination, and nothing to the team’s management’s planning or forethought.

Bairstow has been the most messed with in England’s Test team since the white-ball reboot in 2015.

On several occasions, he has been given the wicketkeeping gloves only to have them taken away.

When he was dropped after the 2019 home Ashes series, former national selector Ed Smith advised him to “reset” as a specialist batsman.

The final irritant came at the start of this tour, when, after spending the summer in England’s middle order, he was overlooked for the first Test in Brisbane in favor of the younger Ollie Pope.

Bairstow has been a mystery in Test cricket after establishing himself as one of the most lethal openers in white-ball cricket.

He became the first England batter to reach three figures on this tour on day three of the fourth Test in Sydney, despite only being recalled for the third match of the series in Melbourne, where a promising 35 in his first innings was a sign of things to come.

After this disaster of a series, England’s batting line-up is likely to undergo significant changes.

However, Bairstow’s position in the middle order must now be assured, at least for the time being.

It had been 1,140 days since his last Test century, which came in November 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Despite this, he has batted at Nos. 3, 5, 6, and 7 since then.

It’s easy to see why the 32-year-old has been so inconsistent when he’s also been asked to keep wicket for many of those games.

Bairstow has reached three figures for England’s one-day team five times since that century in Colombo, including back-to-back centuries that helped Eoin Morgan’s team win the 2019 World Cup.

If he gets the same support in Test cricket, he might finally be able to realize his dreams.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Ashes 2021-22: Jonny Bairstow’s sublime century is a testament to his character after years of mismanagement