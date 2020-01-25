Jonny May’s World Cup heartbreak was compounded by unpaid tax bills

Jonny May was brought back down to earth with a bump after the World Cup when he returned home to a court summons from the tax office.

After losing to South Africa in the final, things went from bad to worse when the England winger found a pile of unpaid bills and a Leicester Tigers team in disarray.

But the 29-year-old insisted that he never lost his appetite and is determined to return to winning ways in the Six Nations.

‘We lost in the final and then “Boom”, it ends,’ said May. ‘You fly home and do your washing and have god knows how many letters from the council tax office and a summons to court. It is difficult. It’s like, “Oh cheers, welcome back”.

‘And it doesn’t help when you go away to Northampton Saints and get absolutely pounded. Rugby will bring you back down to earth. Things accumulate and life goes on and it does take a bit of time to get things back in order.

‘I went on holiday to Dubai with my wife for four days but I was going to rest because I needed to rest. Even then I would go to the gym and do what I needed to do. You don’t stop. I don’t. That is my mindset. I want to keep going. I have got a few years where I can really push it and see how far I can take my game.’

May will be working particularly closely with incoming attack coach Simon Amor, who has joined from the England Sevens team, ‘Simon was in a bit pre World Cup doing skills and he is full of good ideas,’ said May. ‘He is an inventive coach.

‘I watch sevens and all your skills are put under pressure and isolated because your passes are longer, your tackles are more one on one, your breakdown work is more isolated. He is going to bring a level of skill to our game which will be perfect for me and the outside backs. He is going to like people getting the ball in space and working on evasion skills.’

Add for main piece: May, who is out of contract with Leicester, was linked with a move to Saracens before their fate was confirmed. But the winger has now ruled that out, saying: ‘I don’t think that will be happening.’