Joorabchian hits out at Mislintat for series of Arsenal ‘cock-ups’

Kia Joorabchian has criticised former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat after questions were raised over his influence over the Gunners’ transfer business.

There have been reports that Willian and Philippe Coutinho – who are represented by Joorabchian – have been offered to Arsenal in recent weeks, while two current members of Mikel Arteta’s squad, David Luiz and Cedric Soares, are also on his books.

Raul Sanllehi and Edu are now in charge of the Gunners’ work in the transfer market and Joorabchian believes they are in safer hands now than when Mislintat was working at the club.

FEATURE: Rating the 2020/21 Premier League away kits

Joorabchian told talkSPORT: “People forget about the previous guy, Sven. He made a bunch of, I don’t like to use the word, but, cock-ups with players he brought in at very, very large numbers.

“We have three players [at Arsenal], one of them is not even in the first-team, he is in the kids. The second one [Cedric Soares] was a free transfer & David [Luiz] has proved himself.”

It is understood that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Willian on a free transfer and Joorabchian has confirmed that the 32-year-old has decided his new club.

“He is a free player. He had a fantastic seven years at Chelsea when he left [Anzhi],” Joorabchian added.

“He’s been under various managers, he’s won multiple trophies and he has a fantastic relationship with Frank [Lampard], he respected him a lot.

“But I think that particular cycle had come to a moment where it’s a good moment to leave. At the moment, just for now I can’t say where he’s going to go. But it won’t be long before we announce it. We know where he’s going, so it won’t be long.”