Joorabchian reveals likely ‘ultimate destination’ for Coutinho

Kia Joorabchian thinks Barcelona could be Philippe Coutinho’s “ultimate destination” this summer due to the economic climate in football.

The Brazil international has struggled to make any kind of an impact since making his £142million move to Barcelona in January 2018. He is currently on loan at German giants Bayern Munich, where he will see out the European season.

Reports at the end of July claimed that the Gunners are ‘best placed’ to sign the Barcelona playmaker this summer and that Joorabchian had been ‘working for months’ to try and take Coutinho to Arsenal.

They described his agent’s relationship with Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi as ‘great’ which led to rumours that Matteo Guendouzi could be used as part of any deal for Coutinho.

And now Joorabchian has revealed more on where Coutinho could end up at the start of next season.

He told talkSPORT: “After the Champions League is finished, and whatever happens, then we’ll sit down. It could be that Barcelona is the ultimate destination.

“He loves the Premier League, but the finances and the numbers and the situation of COVID are going to play a big part.

“He’s a big player with big numbers.”