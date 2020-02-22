Jordan Henderson insists Philippe Coutinho’s ‘time at Liverpool has passed’

Jordan Henderson has distanced himself from speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a sensational return to Liverpool by insisting the Brazilian’s time at Anfield has passed.

The Reds sold Coutinho to Barcelona for a whopping £145million in January 2018 but the 27-year-old has struggled to find his feet in Spain.

As a result Coutinho was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer while recent reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp was keen on making a move for his former player at the start of the season.

However, while the Brazilian would be welcomed back with open arms, Henderson believes Coutinho’s time at the club has come and gone.

‘Phil is a good friend of mine,’ Henderson told Spanish news outlet SPORT. ‘I think he’s an exceptional footballer, he has it all, he has a great attitude and he loves football.

‘So, of course, for me, he would be welcome back, but it doesn’t depend on me. It’s probably best to ask the manager that. The guys adore him, so if you ask any of them, I am sure they would say they would love to have him back.

‘But I think his time here has passed, he’s moved and I hope that in the near future we see the same Phil that we saw here.’

Henderson also believes Liverpool have grown stronger as a team since Coutinho’s departure and their current form backs up his claims.

In the two years since Coutinho left, Klopp’s men have reached the Champions League final twice, winning one of them, and are weeks away from lifting their first ever Premier League title.

Henderson admits he thought Coutinho’s move would have cost Liverpool dearly but insists he and his team-mates have coped well without the playmaker.

‘I thought that it was going to be a big loss for us, it would be for any team,’ Henderson continued.

‘But I felt it was a moment to take a step forward. The guys lifted their performances and we fixed things without him quite well.’