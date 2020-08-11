Jordan hits out at ‘disrespectful’ Bale: ‘What’s the point, Gareth?’

Simon Jordan has questioned Gareth Bale and his commitment to the cause at Real Madrid after his “disconnect” with the fans.

The Welsh star has had a controversial time at Real since he moved in 2013 and has a bad relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Although he’s won countless trophies, including two La Liga titles and four Champions League titles, Bale is still looking for a route away from Real to get regular playing time.

And Jordan doesn’t think he has helped his own cause with the former Crystal Palace chairman less than impressed with a couple of incidents.

“What’s the point, Gareth?” Jordan told talkSPORT. “If you don’t want to play, then why are you a professional footballer?

“You’ve got this incredible ability, you’re clearly a top-class player.

“I listened to him on a podcast being smart and disrespectful to the Real Madrid fans and talking about the idea that Real Madrid fans boo you if you don’t play well.

“I thought, ‘That’s really sensible, Gareth’.

“In previous times, he’s stood in front of a flag saying ‘Wales, golf, Madrid’.

“There is a real disconnect between the fans and Gareth because they don’t think he values the club in the way that he should, despite scoring phenomenal goals.

“They also think he’s injured way too much. They don’t like the fact he hasn’t embraced the language. And they don’t like the way he thinks he’s a golfer more than a footballer.”