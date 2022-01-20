Jordan Michallet, a 29-year-old fly-half from Rouen, passed away unexpectedly, and his club has paid tribute to him.

Jordan Michallet, a 29-year-old Rouen fly-half who died unexpectedly, has been remembered by his club.

Jordan Michallet, a French rugby player, died at the age of 29.

Second-division side Rouen, for whom Michallet played flyhalf, confirmed his death in a statement.

France Rugby (@francerugby) shared a post.

“The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce our dear Jordan Michallet’s passing,” they said.

“The club as a whole is in excruciating pain as a result of this terrible news.

“In this terrible ordeal, his family has the support of the entire club and management.”

Michallet also played for Bourgoin and Grenoble, as well as for France at the Under-18 level.

He was instrumental in Rouen’s promotion to the second tier of French rugby during his three years at the club.

On Friday, the club will play Carcasonne at home to commemorate his tragic death.

“It’s terrible,” said Grenoble coach Sylvain Begon, who worked with Michallet when he was younger.

It’s a disaster!

“My first thoughts go to his family, his club, and all of his old friends.

It’s a complete shock.

He was a hardworking young man who was easy to train.

“He was posing the right questions to himself.”

“The rugby family is bereaved today following the death of @rouen_normandie_rugby player Jordan Michallet,” Frane rugby wrote on Instagram.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

