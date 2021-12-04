Jordan Pickford is wanted by Everton for £30 million, with Tottenham interested in a £100,000-a-week deal.

Everton want £30 million for Jordan Pickford, while Tottenham want £100,000-a-week for him.

RAFA BENITEZ is considering selling Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in order to raise funds, but the asking price is prohibitive.

Because he doesn’t have any money to spend until next month, the Toffees manager is stuck with his current failing squad.

The club’s most valuable asset is England No 1 Pickford, who is valued at around £30 million.

With a contract that runs until 2024, the Goodison star earns around £100,000-a-week.

Tottenham has looked at the numbers and, while they may be able to match his salary, the additional fee makes it an expensive move.

Pickford joined Goodison Park in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25 million, with add-ons bringing the total to £30 million.

And the Toffees have gotten their money’s worth, with him appearing 172 times for the club in five seasons.

He has, however, been inconsistent at times, appearing to prefer the international stage.

Since before the 2018 World Cup, he’s been Gareth Southgate’s first choice.

With a crucial save in the penalty shoot-out against Colombia, he endeared himself to Three Lions fans.

He repeated the feat against Italy in the Euros final, but this time England was defeated.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS

Rafa Benitez will not be fired in the near future, according to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

“Football is about crisis one day and glory the next,” Moshiri texted talkSPORT host Jim White.

Rafa is an excellent manager, and the team’s underperformance is largely due to injuries.

“In the next two weeks, we’ll have a full squad, and our results will improve in the meantime.”

“Rafa will take some time to establish himself in the team.

He’ll be backed up to give the team more depth.

Managers are in need of time.

“I am confident in our ability to have a strong second half of the season.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.