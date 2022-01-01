Jordan Pickford’s wife’s ‘anti-vax’ social media posts have enraged Everton.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was “read the riot act” after his wife’s apparent anti-vax messages on social media.

The England goalkeeper is one of several football stars who have been slammed after family members shared conspiratorial content about critical jabs.

Everton’s irritated management has ordered their players to ensure that their relatives “toe the line” on Covid.

Megan Davison, Jordan’s 25-year-old wife, shared a photo from a London Freedom Rally in which police were attacked.

“Even if you’re not conspiracy minded, something in your soul has to say… something is wrong,” the protester said on a placard.

Megan, who has a master’s degree in children’s studies, sent out a second message this week with a voodoo doll stuffed with dozens of pins and the words “just one more booster to freedom.”

Jordan, 27, contacted Megan after receiving a reprimand at the club, and her message was deleted.

She told Wags that she is furious that the NHS has threatened to fire a family member if they do not get vaccinated.

“A number of players were read the riot act about their conduct and the behavior of their families,” a source revealed.

“Officials explained that they were attempting to vaccinate as many fans as possible in order to maintain attendance levels.”

The source added that writing anything negative about jabs by players or their partners would undermine this.

Further breaches would be dealt with harshly, according to the stars.

“Good luck telling my partner what to do,” one source said.

According to the most recent data, 16% of Premier League players have never been bitten.

Everton has remained silent on the situation.