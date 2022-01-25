Jordan Sinnott: A charity dedicated to helping friends and family keep the memory of the former Huddersfield Town footballer alive.

Jordan Sinnott’s charity is assisting friends and family in keeping the memory of the former Huddersfield Town player alive.

Jordan Sinnott’s death was a tragedy two years ago.

It provides a reason to be hopeful and to continue working in his honor.

Jordan Sinnott was punched in the face early on the morning of January 25, 2020, and died later that day in the Northern General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Sinnott was a talented non-league footballer who had graduated from Huddersfield Town’s academy, where he formed a friendship group with his classmates.

The worst news shattered that group, his family, and his girlfriend.

Jordan was only 25 years old when he was killed.

Matt Crooks, who is now with Middlesbrough, was part of that group.

The pair had spent their adolescence together, meeting at the age of 14 after being signed by Huddersfield in the same week and being released on the same day at the age of 21.

They met through football, but their bond grew far beyond that.

They grew up together, went on vacations together, and shared girlfriends.

“I was in the hotel because we were playing Peterborough away,” Crooks says.

“I can still visualize the hotel room and recall what I was watching the night before.”

Everything from the evening to the following morning is crystal clear in my mind.

“At first, I was just getting information about what happened from my girlfriend and trying to communicate with our mutual friends.

I wasn’t sure how serious it was at first, but it was clear after 45 minutes that something wasn’t right.

I immediately took a taxi to the hospital.

I didn’t particularly want to replay those two days in my mind.

But now that I think about it, everything is still so clear.”

Jordan’s fiancée Kelly Bossons announced she was pregnant with her “miracle baby” three weeks after his death, and Maisie is now 16 months old.

Jordan’s “little gift to us,” according to Crooks, is a piece of his friend he can still see, hold, and speak to.

Jordan’s close family and friends became determined to create something lasting in the aftermath of the tragic news, ensuring that his legacy would last far beyond the news cycle that reported on his tragic passing.

Rather than focusing on the nature of his unavoidable death, it was quickly decided that they should.

Jordan Sinnott: The charity helping friends and family keep former Huddersfield Town footballer’s memory alive