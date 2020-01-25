Jordi Alba own goal and Maxi Gomez strike dents Barcelona’s title hopes as Setien suffers first loss

New Barcelona coach Quique Setien came back down to earth with a bump at Mestalla when he lost his first league game in charge to Valencia.

A Maxi Gomez shot was turned past Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen via a Jordi Alba deflection for the opener and after wave after wave of pressure for Barcelona came to nothing, Ferran Torres broke free to set up Gomez for his second.

Setien took over from Ernesto Valverde when Barcelona were top two weeks ago. He won his first game 1-0 but then almost stumbled in the cup against a third tier side and saw Barcelona’s terrible defensive record continue here.

They have only won four of their 11 games away from home with four defeats and three draws.

Valencia had their first chance to go ahead on 11 minutes when Jose Gaya won a penalty. Gerard Pique failed to clear the previous move and, trying to compensate, he flew into the left-back and got nothing on the ball.

Referee Jesus Gil’s only doubt was whether to send him off or book him. The yellow came out and Gomez stepped up with normal penalty taker Dani Parejo out suspended.

Ter Stegen bounced up and down on the goal-line to put Gomez off and then, barely keeping one heel on the line, he got down well to his left to save the kick.

Ter Stegen was there for Barcelona again moments later when he saved well as Pique almost turned a Ferran Torres cross past him. Barcelona were leaving plently of space in wide areas and the home side where making the most of it.

A clumsy challenge on Messi from Kevin Gameiro then gave Messi his first chance to score what would be his 25th league goal against Valencia, but he sent the free-kick over.

It was rare respite as Valencia resumed domination. Gomez had a shot turned on to the post by ter Stegen and when Carlos Soler headed the rebound to Gameiro his effort was also turned on to the frame of the goal. The German keeper saved again moments later when he pushed away Francis Coquelin’s long shot to keep his team in the game.

Valencia gave away another foul on Messi. This time it was Soler and from further out but Messi still went for goal, shooting into the arms of Jaume Domenech.

The half ended with Valencia feeling they had been let down by the match officials. Samuel Umtiti clattered Soler but play should have continued because Ferran was running clear.

The Valencia players were furious when the referee’s whistle blew. It’s not often a referee admits he’s made a mistake but Gil apologised to Valencia’s players saying he had not seen the break.

Valencia got their break on 77 minutes into the second half when Maxi thundered a shot goalwards and a deflection off of Jordi Alba took the ball past the previously unbeatable Ter Stegen.

Barcelona had to respond and predictably it was Messi who led the response forcing two saves from Domenech. He then headed wide from Griezmann’s cross with Barcelona increasingly getting some joy down the Valencia right against Daniel Wass.

Messi had another chance from a free-kick with 20 minutes left but from the edge of the area he could not beat Domenech who pushed his shot out for a corner.

Barcelona were camped in the Valencia half but that left them open to the counter and on 77 minutes it came. The brilliant 19-year-old Ferran raced away down the right and when the covering Barcelona defenders were all drawn toward the ball, Gomez was left all alone to score at the back post.

Gabriel Paulista thought he had scored a third when he volleyed in a corner but referee Gil made Valencia retake the corner after consultation with VAR.

Valencia deserved their win and the result leaves Real Madrid with the chance to go top tomorrow against Real Valladolid.