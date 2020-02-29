Jordi Alba returns to the Barça list for the classic

Jordi Alba has entered the call of FC Barcelona to play this Sunday’s classic at Santiago Bernabéu (9.00 pm), while Riqui Puig has been left off the 18-player list.

The L’Hospitalet has overcome his injury in the adductor of the right leg, which occurred in the duel against Getafe, and has participated with his teammates in training this Saturday at the Tito Vilanova field of the Sports City. After the session, he was discharged. Also in the call Gerard Piqué, who retired injured in the Champions League match against Naples.

Meanwhile, Riqui Puig still does not count on Quique Setién’s plans and has been left off the list, in which the injured Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Suárez and Sergi Roberto are also not injured.

In return, enter the youth players Ansu Fati and Álex Collado, who have participated in this Saturday’s training with their companions of the subsidiary Morer, Ronald Araujo and Matheus.

The list of 18 players is Ter Stegen, Nélson Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite, De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Collado and Ansu Fati. .