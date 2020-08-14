Jordi Cruyff named as coach of Shenzhen FC

Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shenzhen FC has appointed Dutchman Jordi Cruyff as head coach, the club announced on Friday.

The 46-year-old will arrive in China on Sunday and enter a 14-day quarantine according to the new protocols of the local health department.

“Mr. Cruyff has rich experience in managing and abundant knowledge in the Chinese Super League. We believe he will help us lift the team to a new level,” said the club’s statement.

The CSL club sacked Italian coach Roberto Donadoni on Tuesday after losing all their last three matches in the coronavirus-delayed season.

Cruyff resigned as Ecuador national football team coach in July. He had managed another CSL team Chongqing Lifan in 2018.

Jordi Cruyff is the son of Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff. As a footballer, Jordi played for clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United from 1992 to 2010.