Jorge Masvidal demands UFC rematch with Kamaru Usman and has ‘been ready since I got back’ from Fight Island

JORGE MASVIDAL has thrown down the gauntlet for a rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Gamebred was beaten at UFC 251 on Fight Island last month, after he stepped in on less than a week’s notice to challenge for the welterweight title.

6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary

Usman, 33, suffered a broken nose after the fight and received a 180 days suspension but won via unanimous points decision.

Masvidal immediately indicated he wanted another shot at the UFC welterweight champ and has now revealed he is fighting ready.

Masvidal had previously revealed he will start negotiating his next fight once Usman’s future becomes clear.

He told ESPN: “In the UFC, hopefully, December/November. My opponent has a broken nose, he’s going to be out for a couple days, due to me.

“He does have a broken nose.

“I think next week we’re going to find out just how long he’s out for and then we’ll start determining who will be the next fight and where.”

Masvidal initially failed to agree terms with the UFC to face Usman, after disputing his share of the pay-per-view percentage.

He was then replaced by 33-year-old Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

But in a dramatic twist, Burns tested positive for Covid-19 allowing Masvidal to negotiate a deal that saw him fill in just before fight week.

The title headliner sold 1.3million pay-per-views, cementing Masvidal as one of the promotion’s leading box office stars.

But in spite of his fan fare, promoter Dana White already said Burns – who beat Tyron Woodley in May – would be the next to challenge Usman.