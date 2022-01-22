Jorge Masvidal is praised for accepting a “career-ending fight” against bitter UFC rival Colby Covington.

Chael Sonnen praised JORGE MASVIDAL for accepting a “career-ending fight” against arch-rival Colby Covington in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Masvidal and Covington, who were once friends but are now bitter enemies, will finally settle their differences in the octagon.

The two have agreed to fight in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 26, confirming one of the most bitter rivalries in the promotion’s history.

However, Sonnen, a former UFC title challenger who is now an analyst, believes Masvidal’s stardom could be jeopardized if he loses for the third time in a row.

“In all fairness, I’ve got to show respect to Masvidal, because this is a career-ending fight,” he said on his YouTube channel.

It’s that important.

“There will be that much focus, that much hatred, that much attention, that much focus, that much hatred going into this battle, that Jorge, who is currently the second-largest draw in combat, who is coming off two defeats…

“If he goes out there and gets mauled for 25 minutes, it will take a lot of luster off the shine that is the BMF Jorge Masvidal, who is the second-biggest draw.”

“It’s a big deal, and Jorge agreed to participate anyway.”

“Goddamn, I’m impressed.”

With victories over Darren Till, 29, Ben Askren, 37, and Nate Diaz, 36, Masvidal, 37, has risen quickly in 2019.

In July 2020, he faced welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, 34, but only after filling in on short notice.

Masvidal had been defeated on points only to be brutally knocked out in their rematch in April 2021, leaving him without a win in over two years.

Covington, 33, has also been defeated twice by Usman, but both times by razor-thin margins.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is pleased with Sonnen’s prediction, but expects an apology if he defeats his former roommate and training partner.

“I personally like Chael — a little bothered by that comment, but it’s kind of like it just sets up the f***ing mountain to be a lot higher,” he told the MMA Hour.

“”I’m going to say, ‘I told you, bitch,’ when I climb it and Chael says, ‘I can’t believe you climbed that mountain.’

“I see what you’re saying, man. I get it.”

Both of them are white boys from Oregon, and they have that sleazeball style that was popular at the time.

“I thought Chael handled it better, but he still said things that didn’t need to be said, like…

