Jorge Masvidal sends a brutal message to ‘b***h ass’ Colby Covington ahead of UFC 272: ‘Break your face in a violent way.’

Before their UFC 272 rematch, JORGE MASVIDAL sent a scathing message to ‘b***h ass’ Colby Covington.

On March 5, the former friends-turned-sworn enemies will finally settle their score in the octagon.

They used to be training partners at Florida’s fabled American Top Team camp.

After a feud with several gym members, including Masvidal, 37, Covington, 33, was kicked out of ATT in 2020.

Masvidal rubbed it in by filming himself inside Covington’s old gym before issuing a violent threat.

“At the holy temple, home to some real motherf***ers left and right,” he explained.

“I’m not the only bad motherf***er in this room.”

There are a lot of motherf***ers here, but none of them are your b***h ass who was kicked out.

“Damn, dude.

Every time you see that, I’m sure it hurts.

I know what a sensitive b***h you are, and I know how you cry when you read the comments.

“I can’t imagine how painful it must be for you every time you see this symbol, man.”

“But keep talking nonsense, man, I can’t wait.”

The 5th of March is approaching, as is this knee to your temple.

“Not only am I going to break your face violently, but the UFC is going to kick you out because you’re such a liability, bro.”

“Then it’ll be back to the Indian reservations to fight.”

“Perhaps you could co-main event or something, because I don’t think you’ll be able to main event after I’m done with you in any show.”

“Man, I’m going to f*** you up.”

The 5th of March is just around the corner.

“B***h, I’ll be seeing you soon.”

Masvidal is also coming off back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman, first on points in July 2020 and then by brutal knockout in April 2021.

In November, Covington was defeated in a decision by UFC welterweight champion Usman, 34.