Jorge Masvidal threatens Colby Covington ahead of their rematch in the UFC, saying, “I’m going to f***ing break your face.”

Prior to their bitter rivalry match, JORGE MASVIDAL warned rival Colby Covington, “I’m going to f***ing break your face.”

Former friends who have since become sworn enemies will finally settle their score in the octagon.

It has the potential to put an end to years of feuding over bragging rights and reputations.

In an interview with The Mac Life last year, Covington posed with what he claimed was Masvidal’s ex-wife Maritza and called his opponent a “piece of s*** father.”

Now that the two are set to headline UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5, Masvidal has promised to make Covington pay for his words.

On The MMA Hour, he said, “I’m going to f***ing break your face man.”

“Everything you said, you know, we’ll have to see what’s up when we get in the cage.”

“This is an individual who, obviously, no one likes, no one likes him.”

“Someone’s talking about ex-teammates’ wives and stuff like that for what?” “Are you going to fight the dude or the chick?”

With victories over Darren Till, 29, Ben Askren, 37, and Nate Diaz, 36, Masvidal, 37, has risen quickly in 2019.

In July 2020, he will face Kamaru Usman, 34, for the welterweight title, but only after filling in on short notice.

Masvidal was knocked out on points in their rematch in April 2021, leaving him without a win in over two years.

Covington, 33, has also been defeated by the welterweight champion twice, but both losses were by razor-thin margins.

Masvidal had a pre-fight beef with Usman, but he admitted it was nothing compared to his history with Covington, with whom he used to live.

“They’re all business,” he said, “but if it had to be something personal, this is one of the closer ones.”

“It’s because this person slept on my couch for a year.”

He was living on my couch and eating my meal prep while he had a broken hand.

“I was already sponsored when he entered the world as an amateur.”

“It just puts a lot of things into perspective; you come into this world alone, and you’re likely to leave it alone.”

"This guy is simply a legitimate state."