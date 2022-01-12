Jorginho is a class above Tottenham’s Harry Winks, and Hudson-Odoi thrives in a fluid left-wing role.

Jorginho is a cut above Tottenham’s Harry Winks in Chelsea’s ratings, while Hudson-Odoi thrives in a fluid left-wing role.

Chelsea cruised past Tottenham Hotspur to book a place in the Carabao Cup final in February.

With a 2-0 lead from the first leg, Antonio Rudiger scored the game’s first goal thanks to Pierluigi Gollini’s blunder.

With 72 minutes remaining, Chelsea could have run riot.

Tottenham came out fighting in the second half, but without the assistance of VAR, they were unable to land a serious glove and were forced to withdraw from yet another cup competition.

Here’s how Joshua Jones of SunSport rated Thomas Tuchel’s squad…

Until Emerson Royal’s pea-roller on 37 minutes, the Spanish goalkeeper had a relatively quiet first half.

To keep his clean sheet, he made a great tackle on Lucas Moura as Spurs’ second penalty was overturned, then denied Emerson Royal’s header and Ryan Sessegnon deep into injury time.

All eyes will now be on Wembley Stadium to see if there will be any more substitute drama.

Mr Reliable was as reliable as ever – nothing spectacular, but he dealt with the small threat Spurs posed down their left flank.

Arrizabalaga slipped at the worst possible moment, allowing Ben Davies to cross, but the Spaniard was unfazed.

Nice and assured from the Dane, who is still fighting for a place at Chelsea.

Handled Harry Kane well in the first half, then thwarted Moura as Spurs threatened in the second half, but had a couple of concentration lapses.

Taking advantage of Gollini’s poor goalkeeping, he headed in a simple opener that effectively ended the tie.

VAR Mike Dean confirmed contact was outside – not inside – the penalty area, so he got away with his tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

In his hybrid role, he moved well up and down the left-hand side.

In this Chelsea side, he is slowly but steadily gaining confidence.

Plus, he gets a bonus point for getting the home crowd riled up early on after one of his forays forward resulted in a blocked shot.

Everything seemed to go through Jorginho tonight, and the midfield metronome was ticking in time.

For the 45,000 at White Hart Lane, the difference in class between Antonio Conte and his opposite number Harry Winks was painfully obvious; it took Antonio Conte 81 minutes to put an end to his man’s misery.

When Kane switched off from a corner, he almost gave Spurs a foothold back into the second leg, but he fluffed his lines stretched at the back post.

Aside from that, he assisted his Italian teammate in commanding the midfield battle.

Switching between a left wing-back and an inverted position, playing in a fluid role…

