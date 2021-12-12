Jorginho scores a penalty to earn Chelsea a point against Manchester United.

Jorginho scores a penalty to earn a point for Chelsea against Manchester United.

Jorginho’s second-half penalty earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester United took the lead in the 50th minute when English forward Jadon Sancho scored on a counterattack at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

Bruno Fernandes, a midfielder for the Red Devils, assisted his defense by kicking a sloppy long ball.

Jorginho, a Chelsea midfielder, was the last player in his own half.

However, Jorginho, the Blues captain, was a little sloppy with the ball in the air, allowing Sancho to intercept it and rush unopposed into Chelsea’s penalty area, scoring against goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea’s Brazilian defender Thiago Silva was fouled by Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 67th minute, and the penalty was awarded to Chelsea.

Jorginho made amends for his error in the 69th minute by successfully converting a penalty.

Chelsea equalized in the second half.

At Stamford Bridge, Michael Carrick’s men were unable to take the lead, but they did earn a point.

Despite the draw, Chelsea remains the Premier League’s top team with 30 points from 13 games.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a win in the English Premier League, as they are currently in eighth place with 18 points.

Manchester City defeated West Ham United 2-1 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday to keep their title hopes alive.

In the 33rd minute of the snow-hit game, Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan scored the game’s first goal.

Fernandinho, another Manchester City midfielder, doubled the lead in the 90th minute with a low shot after several passes.

Manuel Lanzini, a West Ham midfielder, scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 94th minute when his strike hit the crossbar and went inside.

Manchester City, who are in second place with 29 points, are closing in on Chelsea.

West Ham has 23 points and is in fourth place.

In the league table, the Hammers are five points behind Liverpool.

Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.