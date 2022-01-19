Jorginho, the ‘insane’ Chelsea star, was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2021, according to Lewandowski.

In 2021, Lewandowski believes Chelsea’s Jorginho was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Last season, Chelsea’s Jorginho outperformed Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI.

On Monday, Bayern Munich’s Lewa won the Fifa Best Men’s Player Award for 2021, but it was his own votes that drew criticism.

International managers and captains chose their top three players for the award, and Jorginho, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo – in that order – were chosen by Poland captain Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich’s 33-year-old striker explained his decision to Goal.

“I always look at offensive players,” he said, “but Jorginho’s victory means a lot.”

“You must maintain your neutrality.

“Despite being a number six, he scored important goals.”

“With Chelsea and Italy, he had an insane year.”

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

Jorginho, a 30-year-old midfielder, won the Champions League and the Euros with Italy last season.

Lewa won the award with 48 points, Messi of PSG was second with 44, and Ronaldo of Manchester United was seventh with 23.

Jorginho finished sixth with 24 points, but England manager Gareth Southgate, Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mo Salah, and his international captain Giorgio Chiellini all gave him high marks.