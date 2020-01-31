Jos Buttler is still in the frame for England’s Test series against Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler may be given a stay of execution by England as there are concerns over how Ben Foakes plays the short ball.

Buttler had a poor series in South Africa with bat and gloves while Foakes is a superior keeper and was man of the series when England won 3-0 in Sri Lanka a year ago.

It would seem obvious to recall him for the Sri Lanka series in March, but Sportsmail understands it is not inevitable. Foakes is the better keeper but there are concerns over how he plays short bowling.

That would not be a problem on Sri Lanka’s slow pitches but England are thinking of the 2021-22 Ashes.

Jonny Bairstow’s England career is not dead, either. Despite a poor performance in the opening Test at Centurion, he has worked hard on his Test technique in the nets with coach Graham Thorpe and has emerged as a strong candidate to bat at three in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Silverwood will sit down with Moeen Ali this week to see if he will end his Test exile for the Sri Lanka trip, but the odds are on him fulfilling his Pakistan Super League contract.

That leaves England with problems in the spin department, with Jack Leach struggling and Adil Rashid out of the Test frame. There are suggestions, though, that Sri Lanka may produce flatter pitches after being beaten at their own spinning game a year ago.

Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point for the use of obscene language during his run-in with Faf du Plessis in the last Test.

Broad is now on two demerit points. Four over a 24-month period results in a one-match suspension.