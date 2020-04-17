Jos Buttler reveals England players want £500k pay cut to be used  to promote grassroots cricket

Jos Buttler’s decision to auction the shirt he was wearing when he ran out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to clinch the World Cup came about because his wife Louise’s aunt is head of paediatrics at ­London’s Royal Brompton.

The hospital is trying to raise £100,000 for emergency equipment and Buttler hopes the proceeds from his shirt can go towards an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, which provides crucial life support.

With the auction of his World Cup winning shirt from last July at Lord’s ending this evening, the England wicketkeeper has so far raised over £65,000.

To bid on my World Cup shirt in aid of the @RBHCharity go to … https://t.co/9E4vuoVaPn

‘We were speaking to her about what it’s like and whether there was anything we could do to help,’ said Buttler.

‘She said the doctors and nurses have been working incredibly long hours, even struggling for simple things like snacks and toiletries.

‘The Royal Brompton is one of only five ECMO centres in the UK, so that’s going to be a big thing for them. There could be other things that I and players around the world could auction off to raise money if it’s needed

‘It’s a very special shirt but it takes on extra meaning going to the emergency cause. The fashion in which the World Cup was won and the drama that unfolded means it carries a story with it as well. I took it off about seven o’clock the next morning. It smells pretty authentic.’

Buttler has also revealed that England’s stars want their £500,000 pay cut to help grassroots and disability cricket — not go towards the ECB’s new tournament, The Hundred. It was announced last week that the centrally contracted men’s players would put aside 20 per cent of their earnings over the next three months to help the sport during the coronavirus pandemic, with the women’s team taking a salary reduction in line with backroom staff.

And Buttler is adamant that the team’s collective decision should help those lower down the game’s ladder as cricket comes to terms with the potentially devastating financial impact of the crisis. ‘All the players are aware of the effect Covid-19 has had on all businesses and sport is run as a business as well,’ he said.

‘And we’re aware of our duty as players to contribute where we can. I hope the money can be used in the areas it is really needed, like gr assroots, youth coaching and disability sports.

‘The Hundred’s a big thing that may or may not happen this summer. A lot of investment has gone into that. But as players we’re all aware that without grassroots cricket we’re nothing, really. Those are the people we’re trying to inspire.

‘The players are very strong on wanting the money to help that grassroots structure and pathway, because we need to bring people into the game.’

Asked whether he thought sports stars were coming under more pressure than other wealthy public figures to support the NHS during the pandemic, Buttler replied: ‘People hear about the astronomical figures involved in football, so they will always naturally look at them.

‘What’s hard for sportspeople is that they are trying to make the right decisions. No one has ever been here before: it’s new for everyone. So for some people it can be unfair at times — especially on footballers because they are so high profile.’

As cricket, like everything else, waits and wonders when it might return to life, Buttler said he would be willing to play behind closed doors if necessary. ‘It could be televised and lots of us haven’t watched sport for a long time,’ he said.

‘We know how big an impact TV revenue has on the game and how vital that is.

‘I know it would be very strange playing competitive sport without the crowd but having had months without any live sport on television, I feel people would be ready to watch some.

‘It would be nice for people who have been in isolation and lockdown for such a long time to be able to see their heroes and role models back on the TV.