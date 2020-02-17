Jos Buttler will continue to open the batting as England hone World Cup preparations

England will persist with Jos Buttler at the top of the order as they build towards this autumn’s Twenty20 World Cup.

His selection as an opening batsman has come under scrutiny during the current series against South Africa as it has led to Dawid Malan kicking his heels in the dug-out and Joe Denly, a batsman who scores at under a run a ball, positioned in one of the finishing roles in which Buttler has proved so effective in the past.

However, asked whether it might be time for reassessment, England captain Eoin Morgan provided an unequivocal response: ‘Not for Sunday, definitely not. Jos is one one of our greatest white-ball cricketers, as a batsman, never mind with the gloves.

‘We believe him, Jason (Roy) and Jonny (Bairstow) are our top-three at the moment, moving forward.’

Buttler’s flexibility has seen him operate throughout the top seven in his nine-year international career.

Statistics show he has been more effective as an opening batsman than lower down, although his average of 40.14 – as opposed to one of 23.71 – is skewed by the fact he struck three 50s in his initial three innings. He has made a combined 78 runs in five since.

Morgan’s belief is that he will do most damage for England in the long term by having as many balls to face as possible, something he told his vice-captain ahead of this series.

Buttler’s strike rate of 156.98 in that position also fits the team tactics of powering out of the blocks as Roy and Bairstow did on the way to 50-over World Cup glory last summer.

In that regard Malan, publicly criticised for turning down a bye to avoid the chance of being run out off the last ball of his most recent appearance in New Zealand, might seem like the perfect fit. After all, he has the fifth highest strike rate in T20 international history.

The left-hander has made only nine appearances and a measure of his concentrated success is that only Morgan, Alex Hales, Buttler and Kevin Pietersen have passed 50 for England on more than his six occasions.

But in contrast to his top-order rivals, Malan tends to start cautiously before exploding into life.