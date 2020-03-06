Jose Mourinho admits he was ‘annoying, moaned a lot and was lazy’ as a player

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he was ‘annoying, moaned a lot and was lazy’ during his playing days and would’ve struggled to manage himself as a player.

The Portuguese’s former assistant first team coach at Chelsea, Baltemar Brito, gave a candid assessment of his attitude during his playing career in a recent interview.

Mourinho was then quizzed about Brito’s damning verdict during Friday’s press conference and the 57-year-old didn’t attempt to fight his comments.

When asked if the description of his attitude was true, he replied: ‘Correct’, absolutely correct.’

His response prompted laughter from reporters at his pre-match conference, before the same reporter followed up with an additional question.

‘What would Jose Mourinho the manager have dealt with Jose Mourinho the player?’ he said. Mourinho replied: ‘I wouldn’t play him, I wouldn’t play him that’s so easy.’

He was then asked if he would have gone as far as to sell himself. ‘Sold? Offered. Take him. Take him for free,’ he added.

The Spurs boss was in jovial mood despite the cloud lingering over the club following an inconsistent run of form.

Mourinho’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup fifth round on penalties by Norwich on Tuesday, leaving their hopes of silverware hanging in the balance.

Spurs trail RB Leipzig 1-0 after the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie and are currently seventh in the Premier League on 40 points, five adrift of the top four.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has come in for criticism this week after opting to watch his side’s penalty shootout defeat to Norwich from the dugout.

The rest of his backroom staff lined up in unison on the touchline, but Mourinho opted to sit back and use a monitor next to his seat.

As soon as his side’s exit was confirmed, he then stormed down the tunnel, prompting criticism from fans on social media.