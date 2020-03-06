Jose Mourinho doubles down on defence of Eric Dier after confrontation with a fan

Jose Mourinho will have no hesitation about fielding Eric Dier against Burnley on Saturday after making a passionate defence of the Englishman in the wake of his row with a fan.

Dier is expected to face disciplinary action from the FA after climbing into the stand and confronting a fan who had become embroiled in a disagreement with his brother following the home FA Cup defeat by Norwich on Wednesday.

Asked if Dier was in the right frame of mind to face Burnley, Mourinho said: ‘What about Eric being in the right frame of mind? Of course.

‘The player played so well (against Norwich) and he has nothing to be afraid of or ashamed of. The football world is behind (Dier) and understands completely the circumstances.’

In a lengthy defence for Dier, Mourinho added: ‘I look at myself and I am of course much older than Eric and have more years in football than Eric. I was born a footballer’s son and grew up a manager and the only thing I can say is if I see something happening with my son I would do the same. I would not think two seconds about doing the same.

‘But as professionals sometimes we have to go through difficult situations and we have to cope with it. Everyone has an opinion and I am happy that the football family understands what happened. What happened has happened and let’s move on.’

When it was suggested that the episode might provoke a reaction from the dressing room of a side on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, Mourinho said: ‘I think the only reaction I see is not in relations to that. The reaction is to being knocked out of the FA Cup.

‘That is the reaction we need and what the players are showing. With the limitations we have we did so well in the game and we did everything to do it and I think everyone knows why we didn’t win (injuries to key players). It is obvious. But even so the players fought until the end. We gave everything.

‘I would prefer to be in an amazing moment of results but I am learning so much about my players qualities, coping with difficult situations, players in ultra fatigue telling me, “Until my last inch of energy I am ready to do what you need me to do”. I am learning so much. Nobody asked me for a rest. The ones that feel they need a rest didn’t ask me for a rest. I have to process the ‘but’ and find the balance with possibilities to win which is something we cannot promise.’