Jose Mourinho hails Tottenham for giving £1bn stadium to NHS to use

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Jose Mourinho has hailed Tottenham’s efforts in helping the NHS fight the coronavirus by allowing them to use their new £1billion stadium as a makeshift hospital.

Spurs’ operation is being used by staff and relatives of North Middlesex University Hospital, with various medical facilities being put in place to ease the pressure on nearby hospitals while they tackle Covid-19.

Mourinho has also been doing his bit, making special weekly deliveries of food produced at the club’s Kitchen Garden, located at their training ground, to the stadium to help local communities.

Key parts of the stadium, frequently used by Mourinho and his playing staff on match days, are now being used by medics and patients and the Portuguese boss hailed the operation on Thursday morning.

Speaking on The Football Show on Sky Sports, Mourinho said: ‘I can’t believe it. I read about it in our internal information and I couldn’t believe it.

‘It’s great, it’s strange, emotional. You walk into the tunnel, the dressing room and try to visualise a normal match day here and then come here now and see an incredible hospital facility.

‘I think it’s fantastic.’

New images released by Spurs on Thursday showed the medical facility in full swing as patients continue to receive treatment at the stadium.

The pictures showed patients in consultations with NHS staff members as visitors continue to use the facilities on offer in a bid to ease pressure on local hospitals.

The North Middlesex relocated its women’s outpatient services to the hospital to free up space for coronavirus treatment at their usual base.

It also redirected pregnant women away from the hospital during the pandemic, while the stadium’s NFL away changing room is now a maternal day unit.

The area of the stadium just off the players’ tunnel, where post-match TV interviews are conducted, is now a consultation and scanning room, while the away dressing room used by Premier League opponents is now a midwives’ clinical room and staff admin office.

The club have also created coronavirus testing facilities in the vast underground car park.

Asked how his players and staff are coping with the current measures, Mourinho added: ‘It’s been hard work for everybody. I am just coordinating but so many people in their houses are doing amazing work.

‘The nutritionists, the sports science people, my assistants, we are trying to give the players even before the lockdown the right conditions for a possible lockdown. We equipped their houses so they can keep training.

‘That was hard work by everybody and I’m really proud of the people and the players for working hard in strange conditions. Until the better days arrive, we have to do our best.’