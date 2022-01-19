Jose Mourinho has turned down the opportunity to take over at Everton and will remain at Roma as the search for a replacement for Rafael Benitez continues.

Jose Mourinho’rejects the chance to become Everton manager and will remain at Roma as the search for a replacement for Rafael Benitez continues.’

JOSE MOURINHO is said to have turned down the chance to manage Everton in order to stay at Roma.

Following the disastrous 2-1 loss at Norwich City on Saturday night, the Toffees’ board called an emergency meeting.

Rafa Benitez was fired after only 19 Premier League games in charge at Goodison Park, with Mourinho and Wayne Rooney being singled out.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who led the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005, was only appointed manager in late June on a three-year deal that lasted only six months.

Everton’s defeat at Carrow Road left them just six points above the Premier League’s relegation zone and in freefall.

Despite defeating Arsenal 2-1 at home in December, they had lost nine of their previous 12 league matches.

Now there’s talk about who will succeed Benitez, but it won’t be Mourinho.

Last summer, The Special One took over at Roma, and he has no plans to leave anytime soon to return to England.

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

“Jose Mourinho will not leave AS Roma during the season,” Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

“He’s definitely staying and planning for his future with Roma – an Everton job is currently not in his plans.”

Wayne Rooney is on the verge of making a sensational managerial comeback at Everton.

Rooney, 36, rose through the ranks at Goodison Park as a young player.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are seriously considering him and Mourinho to replace Rafa Benitez, who was fired.

The pair are expected to question Derby manager Rooney.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has been unemployed since being fired just over a year ago, is also a candidate.

Duncan Ferguson has been re-appointed as caretaker manager and will face Aston Villa on Saturday.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.