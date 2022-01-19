Jose Mourinho has turned down the opportunity to take over at Everton and will remain at Roma as the search for a replacement for Rafael Benitez continues.

Following the disastrous 2-1 loss at Norwich City on Saturday night, the Toffees’ board called an emergency meeting.

Rafa Benitez was fired after only 19 Premier League games in charge at Goodison Park, with Mourinho and Wayne Rooney being singled out.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who led the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005, was only appointed manager in late June on a three-year deal that lasted only six months.

Everton’s defeat at Carrow Road left them just six points above the Premier League’s relegation zone and in freefall.

Despite beating Arsenal 2-1 at home in December, they had lost nine of their previous 12 league games.

Now there’s talk about who will succeed Benitez, but it won’t be Mourinho.

The Special One took over at Roma last summer and has no plans to leave anytime soon to return to England.

“Jose Mourinho will not leave AS Roma during the season,” tweeted Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s definitely staying and planning for his future with Roma – an Everton job isn’t in his plans right now.”

Wayne Rooney is getting closer to making a sensational managerial comeback at Everton.

Rooney, now 36, rose through the ranks at Goodison Park as a young player.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are seriously considering him and Mourinho to succeed Rafa Benitez, who was fired.

Derby manager Rooney is expected to be interviewed by the two.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has been out of work since being fired just over a year ago, is also a candidate.

Duncan Ferguson has been re-appointed as caretaker manager and will lead the team against Aston Villa.

