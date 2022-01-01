Jose Mourinho is attempting to thwart Manchester United’s plans to sign Kamara, as Roma begins transfer talks with the Marseille star.

Jose Mourinho is attempting to sabotage Manchester United’s plans to sign Kamara, as Roma begins transfer talks with the Marseille star.

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly up against ex-boss Jose Mourinho for the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Roma and their manager, 58-year-old Jose Mourinho, are said to have swooped in to begin talks with Kamara and his agent.

According to La Repubblica, Roma is hoping to reach an agreement with Marseille for the defensive midfielder.

Since making his first team debut at the age of 17, the Marseille-born youngster has made 142 appearances for the club.

He joined the club’s academy when he was FIVE years old and has been a loyal supporter ever since.

Kamara has a total of four goals and five assists for the Ligue 1 club.

United were tipped as favourites to sign the Frenchman, and Kamara, 22, has sparked interest from clubs across Europe.

Ralf Rangnick is ‘convinced,’ according to sources, that Kamara is the right fit for his new team.

He’s a great ball-winner who also knows how to press, so he’ll fit right in with Rangnick’s system at Man Utd.

And talks between Manchester United and Marseille are said to be ‘advanced.’

Kamara, according to reports, is more interested in the money on offer at Old Trafford than in a move to Roma.

Man United, who are currently in sixth place in the Premier League, will face Wolves, who are currently in eighth place, on Monday night.