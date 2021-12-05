Jose Mourinho is planning a raid on Manchester United for Diogo Dalot, who is Roma’s’most concrete’ transfer option.

Jose Mourinho is planning a raid on Manchester United for Diogo Dalot, with the defender being Roma’s’most concrete’ transfer option.

According to reports in Italy, ROMA manager Jose Mourinho is considering a move for Manchester United’s under-utilized right-back Diogo Dalot.

In United’s midweek win over Arsenal, the 22-year-old defender made his first Premier League start at Old Trafford in two years.

In a 3-2 win over the in-form Gunners, the Portugal international, who cost £19 million when he was signed from Porto in 2018, put in a strong showing.

He also started the interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge against Crystal Palace, indicating that he may be about to get a run in the side under new boss Ralf Rangnick.

Under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dalot made four Premier League substitute appearances this season.

However, due to his lack of playing time, he was set to join Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan with a purchase option in August before Solskjaer called off the deal.

When Mourinho was in charge of United, he signed a 19-year-old Dalot and has kept a close eye on him.

And the Roma manager believes Dalot is a great option for his Serie A club in the January transfer window.

Mourinho has told Roma’s technical director Tiago Pinto that he wants to sign Dalot again, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dalot is considered the’most concrete’ option because he has experience playing in Italy’s top flight, having spent time on loan with AC Milan.

Mourinho’s Roma started the season well in Serie A, but they have only 16 points from their last 12 league matches, leaving them in sixth place and 13 points behind leaders AC Milan.