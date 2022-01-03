Jose Mourinho is planning a transfer raid on his former club for out-of-favour record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Jose Mourinho, the manager of ROMA, is reportedly interested in reuniting with Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the former Tottenham manager is attempting to end Ndombele’s Tottenham nightmare by bringing him to Italy’s capital.

Ndombele appeared in 33 Premier League games last season, starting 28 of them, before Mourinho was fired in April.

However, Ndombele has only made nine league appearances this season, out of a possible 21, and has only started once under new manager Antonio Conte.

When he joined Spurs for £53.8 million from Lyon in July 2019, the 25-year-old Frenchman became the club’s record signing.

However, he has struggled to gain the trust of his managers since then, and has only played a minor role under Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Espirito Santo, to name a few.

When asked about the Frenchman’s future at Tottenham, Conte mentioned this, saying he needs to work harder than other players.

“I’ve seen a lot of managers struggle with this situation, with this position,” the Italian coach said.

“There’s no doubt about Tanguy’s ability.

At the same time, he must recognize that he is part of a team and that he must contribute to it.

“I believe it means that it is critical to maintain order and perform the duties assigned to you by your position.”

“Certainly, we’re working with Tanguy.”

We put in a lot of effort.

He must put in far more effort than the others, because, as you say, he is gifted, but he must channel that talent into the team’s best interests, rather than his own.

“In my football, I have an idea, and in this idea, the players have tasks to complete.”

Every player must be aware of his or her responsibilities.

“Otherwise, I believe it will be a shambles if every player simply runs around the pitch.”

Harry Winks and Ollie Skipp have benefited greatly from Conte’s desire for players to buy into his system and make sacrifices for the team.

His patience with Ndombele, however, appears to be wearing thin, and the enigmatic midfielder could be sold for as little as £25 million.

Roma is thought to be unable to pay the fee in full and would prefer to pay it in installments over a period of several years.

At Tottenham, Mourinho came closest to realizing Ndombele’s potential by putting him in a more free-flowing, attacking role.

And according to reports, the Portuguese coach believes Ndombele’s style of play would…

