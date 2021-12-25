Jose Mourinho is pursuing Charlie Wellens, a 19-year-old whizkid who impressed Roma bosses during his time at Old Trafford.

For Manchester United’s young midfielder Charlie Wellens, Jose Mourinho will face his old club Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho wants to bring Wellens to Roma after falling in love with him at Old Trafford.

Mourinho brought Wellens, 19, into first-team training to gain experience.

The Special One wanted to take him to Spurs, but they weren’t interested.

The North London club and Roma could now face off in the January transfer window or during the summer transfer window.

Wellens has been called up to Manchester United’s Champions League squad and is currently playing under-21 football, but he may have a better chance of progressing elsewhere.

It’s not the first time Wellens has piqued Italian interest.

Inter Milan, the Serie A champions, were interested in signing the midfielder last year.

This season, Wellens has made 14 appearances for Manchester United’s U23s.

He has demonstrated his goal-scoring ability by scoring one and assisting on three occasions.

Wellens has also performed admirably in the passing game.

