Jose Mourinho must get Tottenham back on track and prove he’s worth his £15m-a-year deal

He has the self-awareness to know he sounds like a broken record, but the deepening mystery is whether Jose Mourinho still has the managerial tools to fix a broken team.

There was once a time he could explain away most issues in a light favourable to himself, but less than four months after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino we are back in that familiar territory of questioning the substance behind his patter.

That Tottenham have an unfortunate injury situation is undeniable and quite possibly an understatement. But it is equally obvious that a manager earning £15million a year to win trophies has come up short.

It might yet pay off in the fullness of time but it is clear he is currently coming up short on the basis Spurs are out of the FA Cup, behind in their Champions League tie and, at Burnley on Saturday, run the risk of a fifth straight defeat in all competitions. They haven’t had a streak this poor since 2004.

Which is not to blame Mourinho excessively for the results. But it is eminently reasonable to wonder about the dearth of any identity in their play on his watch.

It was always a touch counterintuitive that Daniel Levy followed Pochettino’s aggression and front-foot dominance with a manager whose sides have been moulded in defensive shapes, but at this stage, troublingly, there is nothing in Spurs’s play that resembles either man.

They are falling between stools stylistically, and after Mourinho’s early results, they are falling behind in the table, too.

He still talks a good game, of course, which feels something akin to an old heavyweight clinging to his haymaker and little else. It falls on Mourinho to prove that growing suspicion unfounded.

He returned to the theme of the injuries on Friday, wrapping a point about the misfortune of their injuries in what you sense was the real message to Levy about not going into next season with such an ‘unbalanced squad’.

‘We know that the players are tired, that the players injured, and we know that we have to build a squad more balanced for next season,’ he said. ‘We don’t believe the same situation is going to happen (again). But in football you have to be ready to cope.’

He added: ‘I think you know the circumstances but some people are critical of me because I am repeating the same things.’

At this point he recalled the midweek FA Cup defeat against Norwich, the focus of which has been more on Eric Dier’s actions than an exit against the Premier League’s bottom club. In credit to Mourinho, he has not attempted to use one as a distraction for the other, but he did use the game as a prime example of his injury problem.

‘I just do a simple question,’ he said. ‘It’s hypothetical but do you think that match against Norwich with (Hugo) Lloris, (Moussa) Sissoko, (Harry) Kane and (Heung Min) Son, we don’t win? You can tell me maybe you lose 3-0 and maybe you are right, but I don’t think so.

‘There are many difficult circumstances but for me, the main circumstance is a club that changes the manager mid-season is for a reason. It’s not easy to come in mid-season.

‘Obviously people are tired of listening to it but the run of injuries this club had this season, starting with Hugo and ending with Sonny, is something really crazy.

‘I believe that any club that loses four fundamental players at the same time would always feel a situation like this.’

Talking in that manner, Mourinho remains as convincing as ever. Likewise in his lament about Tottenham giving up leads in seven of nine matches because his current substitute options, in his words, do not make opposition defenders go ‘oh f***’.

A few senior folk at Tottenham will be uttering it soon enough if their expensive leader doesn’t correct this slump.