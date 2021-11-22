Jose Mourinho reveals that ‘humble’ Roma kid Felix Afena-Gyan jumped on him to celebrate the goal and remind him of the £700 offer.

JOSE MOURINHO claims that Roma match-winner Felix Afena-Gyan hugged him during his goal celebration because he reminded him of their £700 bet.

With less than 15 minutes remaining in Sunday’s match against Genoa, the 18-year-old youngster came off the bench.

Afena-Gyan then scored twice to give Roma a 2-0 victory, including a 25-yard thunderbolt in stoppage time.

But it was the teenager’s first goal that prompted him to sprint over to the sidelines and hug Mourinho.

After the game, the former Chelsea manager revealed the reason for Afena-Gyan’s celebration.

“I had promised to buy Felix the shoes he really likes, which are very expensive – they cost 800 euros,” he told Football Italia.

So he dashed over to me and reminded me not to forget!

“The first thing I do tomorrow morning is go out and buy him the boots.”

Mourinho handed Afena-Gyan his Roma debut last month, a far cry from his days as a schoolboy footballer in Ghana just two years ago.

After netting six goals in five games for Roma’s U19s, he caught the attention of Mourinho’s first team and has now officially burst onto the scene for Mourinho’s side.

He has scored two goals and made a game-changing impact as an impact sub against Cagliari in his three appearances.

Mourinho also confirmed that he would be staying with the first team after his brace against Genoa.

“I apologize to Mister De Rossi and the Primavera team, but Felix will remain with us,” he added.

“Because the Primavera are so close to us, Felix and four or five other Primavera players have joined the senior team.”

“You get these kids these days who think they know everything, but he is humble, and you can tell he just absorbs information from everyone around him.”

That’s incredible.

“What struck me the most was his calm demeanor in front of the net.

He has a strong mentality, even if his technique isn’t fantastic.”

Roma’s Serie A win comes after two straight league losses before the international break.

Mourinho’s team is now fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

