Jose Mourinho shares joke with Son Heung-min after he wastes chances before hitting late winner 

Son Heung-min was the hero for Tottenham after he scored a late winner for his side during their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa but Jose Mourinho was quick to amusingly bring him down to earth.

It was on a nervy day for Mourinho’s Tottenham side who were made to work hard for their victory after a resilient display by Dean Smith’s team particularly in the second half.

After scoring in the first half, the South Korean was foiled three times in the second half by an on-song Pepe Reina, before he capitalised on a Bjorn Engels mistake during stoppage time.

“You speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed?!”

Following what was a frenetic game of football, Son was doing an interview with a member of the Tottenham media team.

Mourinho interrupted the interview to ask: ‘You speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed?’

Son saw the funny side of Mourinho’s humour as he laughed as his manager walked away and then he continued with the interview.

It was day of redemption stories at Villa Park, as Toby Alderweireld scored an own goal to give Villa the lead before hitting a thunderous shot past Reina to level the game.

It was the same for Son who stepped up to take a penalty after Engels brought down his new teammate Steven Bergwijn – only to miss and then tap in on the rebound.

Engels made up for his error heading home an equaliser, and the South Korean attacker could have looked back on this game with regret after failing on three occasions to beat the experienced Reina.

But Engels went from zero to hero and back to zero when he failed to control a ball which rolled past him and Son scored past Reina in a one on one situation to give his side the three points.

Son has now scored six goals in five matches, and though he was Tottenham’s saviour on Sunday, Mourinho will be hoping his attacker can continue his rich vein of form as they pursue a Champions League spot.