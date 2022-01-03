Jose Sa has been dubbed the ‘best goalkeeper in the Premier League’ by fans following a stunning save to seal Wolves’ away victory over Manchester United.

The Wolves goalkeeper kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford to give his team a memorable away day victory.

With a late free-kick, United was given a last-gasp opportunity to tie the game.

Bruno Fernandes, a Portuguese teammate of Sa’s, stepped forward to take the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Wolves goalkeeper, on the other hand, was up to the task and received widespread applause from the crowd.

“Every week, Jose Sá cements his status as the best goalkeeper in the league,” one said.

I’m pinching myself because we got him for £8 million.”

“Jose Sa is such an incredible goalkeeper who deserves so much praise,” another person said.

“Wolves Jose Sa is without a doubt the season’s best signing,” one added.

In addition, he is the best goalkeeper in the league.”

Joao Moutinho’s winner made it a memorable night for Wolves’ Portuguese players.

“What I want to do is help the team,” Moutinho told Sky Sports afterward.

It’s incredible for us to win at Old Trafford against a major team.

“We came here to play football, and that’s exactly what we did.”

In the first half, we had a lot of opportunities to score.

“They switched to three centre-backs like us.”

Everything was in our control.

On the bar, we only let them create one opportunity.

“We earned it because of what we accomplished over the course of 90 minutes.”

I’m hoping we’ll be able to keep this up.”