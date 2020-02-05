Joseph Parker will face Shawndell Winters in Texas later this month

Former world champion Joseph Parker will face Shawndell Winters in Texas on February 29 – his first fight since pulling out of a contest with Dereck Chisora after being bitten by a spider.

The Kiwi heavyweight, who held the WBO title for two years between 2016 and 2018, is looking to stay in contention for some high profile fights in the future as he bids to win back the strap he lost to Anthony Joshua.

He will hope to make a statement against Winters, who has lost just twice and won 13 of his bouts, having knocked out Alex Leapai in his previous fight last June.

𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮𝙬𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙨 💪@joeboxerparker added to our monster #GarciaVargas card on February 29, facing Shawndell Winters in Frisco 🇺🇸 #ParkerWinters

Parker has 20 knockouts from his 26 wins, with just two defeats coming by a points decision, and the 28-year-old admitted he was excited to be back in the mix as he hunts down the big boys of the division.

‘I am delighted to be back in action on this huge bill in Texas,’ he told Sky Sports, who will air the bout.

‘It was frustrating to be ruled out of the Chisora fight in October, especially in such an unusual way, but I have been on fire in the gym in Las Vegas and we’re ready to get back to business.’

Parker added that this fight was a huge chance to impress and confirm that he still poses a threat to the likes of WBC champion Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and his previous adversary Joshua.

He promised he would become a two-time world champion this year – starting with a dominant performance against Winters.

‘The division is moving at a great pace and this is a perfect opportunity to show the world that I am one of the elite players in the division.

‘Shawndell is on a great run and I know he’ll bring it on February 29 – but I am ready to show that I will become a two-time world champion in 2020 and that starts with a dominant and destructive display in Frisco.’

Parker had been unbeaten in his career prior to losing his WBO belt to Joshua in 2018, and lost his next fight to the British fighter’s nemesis Dillian Whyte before signing a three-fight deal with their promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn said he was keen for Parker to rack up some wins and build up his profile after the two losses.

‘It’s important for Joseph to make a statement and remind the champions and fellow challengers that he’s coming for them – but Shawndell is on a roll and will be desperate to take a huge scalp in the shape of the Kiwi on a massive night in Texas.’