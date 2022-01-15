Josh Allen Is Said To Be Making A Risky Decision For Tonight’s Game vs.

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, is braving the elements this evening with a daring outfit.

Despite the bitterly cold forecast for tonight’s Wild Card game against the New England Patriots, the 25-year-old quarterback will be wearing no sleeves on the field.

Allen claims that sleeves don’t provide adequate ball protection and may increase the likelihood of the ball slipping out while he’s running.

Instead, he’ll wear layers underneath his jersey, according to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

