Josh Allen Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About His Mentality

Josh Allen has made a frank admission about his mindset.

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has his team in the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Despite the fact that they are the AFC’s best team, they are not the best in the world.

He’s feeling a little belittled as the No. 3 seed heading into Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs.

Allen was asked about the perceived lack of respect his Bills are receiving on the Pat McAfee Show.

Allen made it clear that he wants the Bills to receive their dues, but he’s more concerned with the game.

“We want the respect we deserve, but I don’t give a damn about any of it.”

“I’m so focused on helping this team win football games,” Allen said.

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game 38-24 last year, so this Divisional Round game is a rematch.

In the regular season, however, Allen and the Bills got some vengeance, defeating the Chiefs 38-20 in Arrowhead.

Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Mindset

Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Mindset