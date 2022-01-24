Josh Allen makes it clear what he thinks of Brian Daboll.

Josh Allen expresses his thoughts on Brian Daboll in a very direct manner.

Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, has been linked to a number of head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

Daboll has played a key role in quarterback Josh Allen’s rise to prominence.

And on Monday, the Bills quarterback endorsed him wholeheartedly.

“I believe it would be foolish for teams not to offer Brian Daboll a job,” Allen told the media.

“I’m hoping they don’t because I want him back here, but I care about him and his family too much to believe that.”

I consider him to be one of the league’s best coaches.”

