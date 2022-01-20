Josh Allen Responds to Bill Belichick’s Remarks About Him

Last Saturday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shredded the New England Patriots defense, throwing for 308 yards and five touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing attempts.

Allen revealed during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that Bill Belichick approached him after the game to congratulate him.

“He came up to me,” Allen said, “which was really cool.”

“I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s accomplished throughout his career.”

He is, without a doubt, one of, if not the greatest coach of all time.

Knowing the type of coach he is and the types of players he has coached throughout his career, him coming up to me after a game to give me some kudos and dap me up meant a lot to me.

It was a really cool experience for me.”

Allen claimed that he and Belichick had a respectful conversation.

Josh Allen Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Josh Allen Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him