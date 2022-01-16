Trending
Josh Allen’s Performance Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Upstate New York is experiencing a Buffalo barrage.

On their way to a 40-burger on the Patriots, Josh Allen and the Bills have played nearly flawless football.

Allen has already racked up a 19-23, 268-yard, four-touchdown stat line with less than a quarter remaining.

On all six of Buffalo’s possessions, he led the Bills offense to TD drives.

Allen’s outstanding playoff performance has received a lot of attention on social media.

“People in Buffalo around me are saying, ‘Let’s see what Belichick makes at halftime,'” NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt tweeted.

“I’m terrified,” he said if the adjustment is to trade for Josh Allen.

“If not, GTF outta here.”

