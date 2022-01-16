Josh Allen’s Performance Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Upstate New York is experiencing a Buffalo barrage.

On their way to a 40-burger on the Patriots, Josh Allen and the Bills have played nearly flawless football.

Allen has already racked up a 19-23, 268-yard, four-touchdown stat line with less than a quarter remaining.

On all six of Buffalo’s possessions, he led the Bills offense to TD drives.

Allen’s outstanding playoff performance has received a lot of attention on social media.

“People in Buffalo around me are saying, ‘Let’s see what Belichick makes at halftime,'” NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt tweeted.

“I’m terrified,” he said if the adjustment is to trade for Josh Allen.

“If not, GTF outta here.”

NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Performance

People here in Buffalo around me saying “let’s see what halftime adjustments Belichick makes” If the adjustment is trading for Josh Allen, I’m terrified. Otherwise GTF outta here. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 16, 2022

The Bills are this good. Josh Allen is this good. The Pats are getting slaughtered. It’s all real. It’s all happening. Just shut up and accept it. You’ll feel better. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 16, 2022

every josh allen run is the spiritual embodiment of “call an ambulance. but not for me!!” — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 16, 2022

Man… Josh Allen is what we were hopin Carson could be. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 16, 2022

The Patriots are very good in close games where situational football is crucial. Josh Allen wasn’t really into that tonight. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 16, 2022