Josh Allen’s Tyrann Mathieu has a telling remark about him.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday in a game that promises to be exciting.

Tyrann Mathieu, a Chiefs safety, addressed the issues that Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses to a defense during a press conference on Thursday.

The Wyoming product is a great runner in addition to having a strong arm.

Mathieu stated emphatically that he admires Allen’s overall abilities.

That said, he understands the importance of treating Allen like a running back whenever he leaves the pocket.

Mathieu told ProFootballTalk: “I think he’s a great athlete.”

“He’s obviously a guy who can make all the throws, and he seems to benefit from using his legs whenever he can.

So it puts more pressure on the guys covering him, but it also puts more pressure on the guys rushing him to stay in their lanes and not let him break containment and get into open field.

“However, I believe that whenever he decides to tuck and run the ball, we must treat him as a running back and as one of these wide receivers, where all 11 players must pursue and get to the ball.”

I believe it will be one of those games in which we will have to tackle him, and tackle him well.”

